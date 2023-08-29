POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) versus MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Critical Review

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and POET Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $675.17 million 8.47 $439.95 million $4.30 18.74 POET Technologies $4.43 million 292.47 -$18.17 million ($0.05) -71.00

MACOM Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MACOM Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 0 4 4 0 2.50 POET Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MACOM Technology Solutions and POET Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $79.44, indicating a potential downside of 1.41%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than POET Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions 45.32% 19.48% 10.66% POET Technologies N/A -88.82% -74.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.1% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats POET Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless base stations, high-capacity optical networks, radar, and medical systems and test and measurement applications. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/passive optical network; industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications; and data centers. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About POET Technologies

(Get Free Report)

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.