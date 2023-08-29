PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Performance

PLM opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. PolyMet Mining has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in PolyMet Mining by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 49,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 88.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 63,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 13.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the second quarter worth $88,000. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.