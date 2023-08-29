PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Stock Performance
PLM opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. PolyMet Mining has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.56.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
PolyMet Mining Company Profile
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
