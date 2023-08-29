Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $49.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on POR

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $53.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.17.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $50,154.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,160.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.