Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $17.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDEX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 421.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

