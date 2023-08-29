Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Profire Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PFIE

Profire Energy Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy

Shares of Profire Energy stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,078,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 71,330 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,400,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 59,620 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.