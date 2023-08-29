Prom Price Reaches $4.06 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 29th. Prom has a market cap of $74.02 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prom has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.06 or 0.00015596 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019929 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00018171 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00014697 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,018.27 or 1.00051499 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.0660395 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,031,712.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

