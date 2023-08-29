Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $277.40 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $269.49 and a fifty-two week high of $344.91. The firm has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.50.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

