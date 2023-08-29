Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

NASDAQ:PULM opened at $2.47 on Monday. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.19. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 253.24% and a negative return on equity of 60.14%. The business had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Pulmatrix in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Further Reading

