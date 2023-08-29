Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Rani Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RANI

Institutional Trading of Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RANI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 352.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 83.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 250.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RANI opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. Rani Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a current ratio of 13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.34.

About Rani Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.