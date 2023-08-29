Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Rani Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ:RANI opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. Rani Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a current ratio of 13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.34.
Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.
