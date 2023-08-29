Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RDI stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. Reading International has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Insider Activity at Reading International

In related news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $36,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,740 shares of company stock worth $321,140 in the last ninety days. 24.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

About Reading International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Reading International by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,525 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Reading International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in Reading International during the second quarter worth about $300,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Reading International by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Reading International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,634,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 69,410 shares during the period. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

