Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of RDI stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. Reading International has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.
In related news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $36,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,740 shares of company stock worth $321,140 in the last ninety days. 24.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
