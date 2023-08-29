Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives $150.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.36.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $172.50 in a research note on Monday, July 31st.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after purchasing an additional 143,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,677,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,853,000 after purchasing an additional 329,021 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $197,231,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,353,000 after buying an additional 1,007,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %
RETA stock opened at $168.90 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $169.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.81.
About Reata Pharmaceuticals
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
