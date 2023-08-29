Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RRR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

RRR opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.88. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.13.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.60 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 276.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth about $173,703,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 25.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,869,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,320,000 after purchasing an additional 379,034 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,809,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 313,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after purchasing an additional 80,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading

