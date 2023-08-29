Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710,021 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,751,471 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.18% of Regions Financial worth $31,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $528,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,000,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after acquiring an additional 28,357 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $395,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 901,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 100,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

RF stock opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

