Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Retractable Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Retractable Technologies Stock Down 4.0 %

RVP opened at $1.19 on Monday. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 9.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 21.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 33,947 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 83.4% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 99,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 45,033 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Retractable Technologies by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

