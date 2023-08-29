RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $3.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 million, a PE ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.30. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $7.10.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. RF Industries had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

RF Industries Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

