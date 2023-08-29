RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $3.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 million, a PE ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.30. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $7.10.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. RF Industries had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
