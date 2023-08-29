RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $80.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,562 shares of company stock worth $3,188,552 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

