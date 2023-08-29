RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 306 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,263 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $245,698,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after purchasing an additional 535,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $536.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $545.57 and a 200 day moving average of $514.66.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

