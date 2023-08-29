RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 168,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48,611 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AUB opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $179.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

