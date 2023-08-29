RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 17,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HON opened at $187.88 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

