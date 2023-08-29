RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $219.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $310.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.48 and its 200 day moving average is $210.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

