RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.2% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $308,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $456,675.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,737.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $456,675.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,737.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,215. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $117.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $117.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

