RMB Capital Management LLC Invests $1.92 Million in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Essential Properties Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2,238.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 193.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.39%.

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.66.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

