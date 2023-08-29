RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,123 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $115.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.81 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.18%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

