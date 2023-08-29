RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 435 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after buying an additional 2,448,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $172,363,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,194,000 after purchasing an additional 700,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $93.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.45.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

