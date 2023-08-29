RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,652 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

In related news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $1,388,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $1,388,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,327.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total value of $1,791,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,958.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,935,566 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $277.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $168.24 and a 1-year high of $295.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.30.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

