RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CADE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,891,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,388,000 after buying an additional 3,454,234 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,508,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,148,000 after purchasing an additional 669,647 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,646,000 after purchasing an additional 971,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,693,000 after purchasing an additional 118,487 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,124,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,419,000 after buying an additional 182,950 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CADE stock opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Cadence Bank had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

