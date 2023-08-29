RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 1,844 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 35,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,015,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 42,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 206,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,764,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $106.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.26 and a 200-day moving average of $105.98. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

