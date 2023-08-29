RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE EVTC opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $42.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.10.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $167.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.43 million. On average, analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

Insider Transactions at EVERTEC

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $127,224.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,956.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $127,224.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,956.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,128 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $44,883.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,879.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

