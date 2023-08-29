RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 418 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,805 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $116.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $317.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.22.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

