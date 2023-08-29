RMB Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after buying an additional 45,704,805 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $384,439,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,900,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,208 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,673,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,785 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2,642.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,255,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,973 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.