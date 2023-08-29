Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance
Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.98. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $6.98.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 20.23%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.