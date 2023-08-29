Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.98. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $6.98.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 20.23%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 5,115 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,155.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,962,169.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 11,100 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $63,381.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 621,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,735.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 88,473 shares of company stock worth $503,942 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.87% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

