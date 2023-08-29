RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

A number of research firms have commented on RPT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RPT

Institutional Trading of RPT Realty

RPT Realty Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 85.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $973.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.