SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of SEAC opened at $4.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.06. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 27.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%.

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 590,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,541.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired 249,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,237 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107,808 shares during the period. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

