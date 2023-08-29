Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.47.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Seagen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGEN

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of SGEN opened at $206.26 on Thursday. Seagen has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.93 and a 200 day moving average of $192.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $603.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,419.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Seagen by 520.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 21,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Seagen in the second quarter valued at $371,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Seagen in the second quarter valued at $3,516,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the second quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth $14,885,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.