Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) vs. Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Head-To-Head Review

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) and Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Seer has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singular Genomics Systems has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Seer alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.9% of Seer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Seer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seer $15.49 million 10.30 -$92.97 million ($1.49) -1.67 Singular Genomics Systems $760,000.00 45.23 -$90.88 million ($1.30) -0.36

This table compares Seer and Singular Genomics Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Singular Genomics Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seer. Seer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Singular Genomics Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Seer and Singular Genomics Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seer 1 1 0 0 1.50 Singular Genomics Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00

Seer presently has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 230.66%. Singular Genomics Systems has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.77%. Given Seer’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Seer is more favorable than Singular Genomics Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Seer and Singular Genomics Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seer -564.96% -21.39% -19.54% Singular Genomics Systems N/A -37.79% -29.81%

Summary

Singular Genomics Systems beats Seer on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seer

(Get Free Report)

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials. The company intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. Seer, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Oregon Health & Science University; The Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard; Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Singular Genomics Systems

(Get Free Report)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.