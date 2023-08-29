Semantix (STIX) & Its Peers Critical Contrast

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Semantix to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Semantix and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Semantix $50.76 million -$63.61 million -1.38 Semantix Competitors $2.21 billion $160.58 million 13.95

Semantix’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Semantix. Semantix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Semantix has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semantix’s competitors have a beta of 2.35, suggesting that their average share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Semantix and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00 Semantix Competitors 234 1545 2636 84 2.57

Semantix currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 257.14%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 22.17%. Given Semantix’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Semantix is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Semantix and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semantix -122.82% -83.91% -48.34% Semantix Competitors -16.67% -23.21% -5.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Semantix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of Semantix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Semantix competitors beat Semantix on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Semantix Company Profile

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

