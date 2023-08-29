Shelton Capital Management Acquires 4,205 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average of $66.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $81.24.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $270,351.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $672,080.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,429,412. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FTNT

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.