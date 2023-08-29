Shelton Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $410.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.11. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $373.80 and a 1-year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.13.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

