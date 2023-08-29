Shelton Capital Management Boosts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in KLA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,948,742,000 after buying an additional 180,374 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,414.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,789,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,385,000 after purchasing an additional 103,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $486.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $479.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.99. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $517.30.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,486 shares of company stock worth $21,817,465. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

