Shelton Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $225.35 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.12.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on General Dynamics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.