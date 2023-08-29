Shelton Capital Management Buys 37,349 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 211.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,349 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management owned approximately 0.15% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,704,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,014,000 after purchasing an additional 623,433 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 48,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 29,476 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 356.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,741,000 after acquiring an additional 464,586 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $113.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $126.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.07.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $415.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $221,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,988.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,540 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

