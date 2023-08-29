Shelton Capital Management Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,002,000 after buying an additional 3,239,605 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,296,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $182,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $182,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,359 shares of company stock worth $1,491,215 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $117.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $117.85.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

