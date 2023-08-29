Shelton Capital Management Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $115.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.39 and its 200-day moving average is $124.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.81 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 147.18%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

