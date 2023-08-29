Shelton Capital Management Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 175.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,605,408,000 after buying an additional 179,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,279,854,000 after buying an additional 782,066 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,360,569,000 after buying an additional 45,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,461 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,814. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $283.71 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $206.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.76.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.