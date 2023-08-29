Shelton Capital Management Has $3.98 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,209,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,877 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,364,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,270,000 after purchasing an additional 166,517 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,804,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,203,000 after purchasing an additional 176,310 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 47.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $79.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.36 and its 200-day moving average is $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 86.01%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.90.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

