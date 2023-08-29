Shelton Capital Management Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 262.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $128.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.52. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.67 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

