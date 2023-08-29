Shelton Capital Management Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 312.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,748 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Argus cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $85.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.44 and a 200-day moving average of $74.02. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $54.64 and a one year high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

