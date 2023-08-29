Shelton Capital Management Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,311 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.7% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 103,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 12,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $4,160,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 21.7% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $224.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.00. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $136.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.