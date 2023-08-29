Shelton Capital Management Invests $3.69 Million in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 144,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,000. Shelton Capital Management owned 0.06% of DXC Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 9,704,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,171,000 after purchasing an additional 57,096 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,333,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,563,000 after acquiring an additional 35,672 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,749,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,353,000 after acquiring an additional 294,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,871,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,727,000 after acquiring an additional 74,007 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology stock opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $30.27.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

