Shelton Capital Management Purchases 11,403 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 286.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 131.6% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACN

Accenture Stock Up 0.7 %

ACN opened at $321.03 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.69. The stock has a market cap of $213.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.